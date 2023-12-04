The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7, you will have a chance to check out a story titled “Wonders Never Cease.” What can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, this could prove to be one of the most extravagant episodes that we’ve seen so far, which is saying something given how extravagant this show has already been! We know that they love to get pretty big and epic with a lot of what they bring to the table, so we can’t say that we’re surprised by anything that could be coming. Be prepared to see Bertha forced into making some big decisions, whereas Peggy will try to continue some of her recent efforts. This is a show all about striving for something more, whether it be for the good of yourself or the good of others. Some characters are quite selfish within this world, whereas a few others are pretty darn selfish.

Want to get at least a few more details now all about what you are going to see from here? Then go ahead and check out The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Against the backdrop of the biggest event in New York City’s history, Bertha reconsiders her loyalty to the Met. Meanwhile, an engagement celebration leaves Marian with doubts, Peggy strives to make a difference in Brooklyn, George strikes a deal with Mr. Henderson, Oscar makes an alarming discovery, and the van Rhijn household reels as Luke’s health deteriorates.

The most important thing to remember here

In the end, it’s quite simple: We are closing in on the final episode of the season! There are only two more left, and we imagine that a lot will be crammed into those. There is also no guarantee of a season 3 and while we may be hopeful, we’ve learned to not take a show like this for granted.

