The Gilded Age season 3 renewal: What is HBO waiting for?

Now that we are a decent ways into The Gilded Age season 2, isn’t this the right time to discuss a possible season 3? We are still pretty darn confused as to what is going on here, given that on paper, it feels like this show should be a slam-dunk. It is endlessly entertaining, sports a great cast, and somehow feels just as strong now as it did in the very beginning.

So why haven’t we heard something yet? We imagine that there are a few different reasons, with the prolonged strikes most of the summer / early fall being a part of the equation. Also, you have to remember that there are negotiations that need to be done with creatives and beyond just that, discussions on the show’s performance and budget.

How is the historical drama faring this year? It is hard to gauge just because HBO is just a tiny slice of a show’s viewership these days, especially as more and more people flock primarily to Max. The live numbers are down slightly versus season 1, but how much does that even matter when it is a tiny slice of the overall pie.

The bigger long-term concern here likely remains how much it actually costs in order to put a show like this on, given that it has a huge cast and a ton of locations / fancy costumes. We know that HBO has a ton of money, but it is also a part of a larger Warner Bros. Discovery corporation that has been cutting shows left and right over time. As a result of that, let’s just say that we’re slightly concerned over what the future could be.

Still, we will do our best to be optimistic here! This is your reminder that if you love The Gilded Age and want to see more, continue to spread the word!

