The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6 promo: After the wedding…

As we prepare to see The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6 on HBO next week, isn’t it crazy that we’re already at the home stretch? There are only a few episodes to go until this season is done, and that means that there are a ton of different stories that need to be addressed.

Let’s start here with the wedding. Are Ada and Luke actually happy? We know that Agnes already has plenty of opinions on the matter, but we are eager to see things play out here. The wedding was such a big moment in episode 5, and we are sure that the writers would love nothing more than to give Cynthia Nixon some more great material as we move forward.

As for what else is happening on the show at the moment, a lot of attention has to be handed to what’s going on with the education board. As the promo puts it, can they be stopped? Meanwhile, George now has to contend with what is going on at the steel mill, and we already know from episode 5 he got some rather cruel advice on how to deal with the matter.

Based on the collective amount of footage and details that we have seen at this point, episode 6 is going to be full of dramatic highs and lows. We have made it to a point where The Gilded Age is firing on all cylinders and in the end, we just wish there were a few more episodes a season. It takes a little while for it to establish momentum with such a large ensemble, and we honestly think that in this instance, it also took many viewers weeks to even realize that it had come back on the air after what was a really long break.

