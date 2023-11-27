The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6 spoilers: George and a strike

As we prepare to see The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6 on HBO, what more can be said about certain stories?

Well, let’s just say that for Bertha, we’re going to have a chance to learn so much more about the opera — in other words, both the most ridiculous and most fun story we’ve had a chance to see all season. We know how desperate she is for influence and how much the opera therefore means to that. With this in mind, let’s just say that a big wrench could be thrown into some of her plans — and right around the time of the premiere!

If you want to get a few more details on where the story is going to go here, check out the full The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

George travels to Pittsburgh: a strike is threatening at his steelworks. Bertha learns who wants to return for the grand premiere of the new Metropolitan Opera.

The strike feels like one of the most important stories at present, largely due to the implications that it has historically on organized labor. This is something that George will have to recognize, even if it goes against some of his actual plans. This is a character who has struggled often to grapple with changing views outside of his own, and we’re not sure how much that is ever going to change.

How many episodes are left?

Well, let’s just say that we’re going to see things move rather quickly here, largely because there are only three more installments as a whole. The future beyond that remains unclear.

What we will say at the moment is quite simple: If you want more of this glorious and endlessly entertaining show, our advice is rather simple: Keep watching and tell your friends to the same! Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to get news on a season 3 at some point in the relatively near future.

