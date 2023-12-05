A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: Who is Marie Larsen?

Murder at the End of the World episode 5 delivered a number of pieces of good information and yet, there are a myriad of questions that remain. Also, this story raised a few new ones worthy of discussion!

Take, for example, the following question: Who is Marie Larsen? How will she factor into everything that we are seeing at present? Well, just like you would imagine, there is a lot that is worth talking about here based on that one passport-photo alone. This is clearly an alter ego of Lee Anderson, someone who feels more and more like the lead suspect behind the murders. The motive is not currently clear, but this is a woman with a lot of secrets.

From what we can gather, Lee has an alter ego with a dark wig that she uses in some other parts of the world. Seemingly, this is also not something that Andy knows all that much about. She may be keeping this secret from him, just like Andy kept from her that he was sterile and with that, Zoomer was not his child. Darby did not get a chance to ask Lee for the truth about this and with that, the mystery is still 100% out there.

Does this Marie Larsen revelation mean that Lee has some secrets? Absolutely, but we don’t think that you can look at this as some sort of confirmation that she is the killer. While it feels like she’s a top suspect, we know that this is one of those shows that tends to make just about everything complicated. There are, more than likely, a few more twists coming…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

