Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? A season 21 December 4 update

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get more news on the future of the series, we are 100% happy to provide it.

Before we do go forward here, though, we should go ahead and indicate further some of the bad news, if you have not heard it already: The series is off the air tonight. It will remain that way until Monday, February 12, when the premiere is currently slated to air.

If there is one bit of good news that we can share, though, it is simply this: Production is already underway! It kicked off late this past week, and we imagine that there is a ton that is going to get done here in a pretty short period of time. There has to be if the hope is to get somewhere close to thirteen episodes.

Based on the details that we have seen at this point, it feels like the premiere is going to pick up almost immediately after the events of the season 20 finale. Remember here that Nick Torres was ready to kill someone with significant ties to his past — but does he actually do it? This is the act that is going to set the table for the remainder of the season, in one way or another.

Following that, there are some more episodes that could bring NCIS back to its core … but at the same time, there is an extremely emotional story looming in a tribute to former cast member David McCallum. His passing earlier this year has left an enormous mark on the series, and we have to wait and see what the writers have in store for us in regards to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

