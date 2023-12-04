Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: Hopes for December

With us now in the month of December, what can we hope for when it comes to a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal? We obviously want more of this show as soon as humanly possible. The final episodes of the first season were nothing short of outstanding, and served as a greater reminder of how much TV can surprise you with both its characters and themes. (Who else thought we’d be getting the love story we did as time went on?)

Now, let’s talk a little bit more about the future and where things currently stand. There is no official order for more episodes as of yet, but we still remain hopeful. The show did perform really well seemingly in views at Paramount+, though the official numbers have not been released publicly as of yet.

Moving forward now, the real question comes down to when the streaming service decides to order more — we think that they will, but it is 50-50 on if it happens this month. Taylor Sheridan remains a busy showrunner, and we would imagine that Yellowstone season 5 remains the top priority. That’s the reason why we haven’t heard too much about one of his other shows in 1923.

Even when a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 is potentially ordered, we still think we’ll be waiting a long time to see it premiere. Just remember here that there are a ton of big names in this cast and the powers-that-be have to find a way to schedule all of them.

For now, we just advise some patience — and also hope that there’s a chance to see Aaliyah somehow return. Her story with Cruz, even with that devastating ending, is easily one of the ones we are most excited about coming out of the first go-around.

