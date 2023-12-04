Virgin River season 6 spoilers: Will Everett have ‘negative’ impact?

As we move into a Virgin River season 6 over on Netflix, it feels clear that we are going to be seeing a lot more Everett. Mel discovered her biological father over the course of the holiday event and with that in mind, she has a chance to build a larger relationship.

With that being said, though, there are a few different twists and turns that are coming, mostly due to the fact that Everett has not told his daughter everything just yet. Here is some of what Alexandra Breckenridge said to the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s going to be a little strange … Everett says, ‘There’s something I need to tell you.’ I don’t know if that has anything to do with any of the people that she’s around in the town or Doc or anyone.”

To add to that, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith makes it clear that “he’s hinting at something that will make their relationship more complicated, so we’ll say it’s negative.” If you have a lump in your throat after reading all of that, it’s understandable.

Are we surprised by this?

Hardly. We know that a show like Virgin River is one that is predicated somewhat on drama and with that in mind, there has to be some coming from a surprising place. We know that season 5 did have its fair share of heartbreaking moments, and while there will be conflict moving forward, it’s likely to be different from what we have seen already.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we have a chance to see the new season when we get around to the fall of next year. We are at least crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Virgin River season 6 for Mel and Everett?

