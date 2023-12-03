Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 7 promo: Fire & gunfire

As many of you out there may very-well know already, Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 7 is going to mark the finale. Of course, it goes without saying that this one is going to be big. It is the penultimate episode of the series and within that, there is also another question on the topic of legacy. What does Bass want his to be? Is he a lawmen, a family man, or something else entirely?

Based on the promo that was released already for episode 7, David Oyelowo’s character will find himself at a professional, personal, and even emotional crossroads as he faces a lot of questions and accusations about who he is and what some of his own goals are. This show has done a stellar job showcasing the difficulties Bass faces as a Black U.S. Marshal, whether it be the racism of his colleagues or the reminders he faces of his own past.

Within episode 7, you are absolutely going to see some gun battles and, beyond that, also a potential fire that could threaten Reeves’ whole family. A great deal of what you’ve seen all season is about to come to a head and it’s going to be painful, emotional, and hopefully also set the stage for a pretty epic finale.

We know that from the start, Oyelowo has been eager to tell the full story of Bass and we like to think he and the creative team have had a pretty good idea of what the ending could be. Within this episode, some of those plans could finally come to fruition.

At this point, we’re just bracing ourselves for almost anything that could be coming; while this show is based on history, it still feels like there is room for some unexpected impact.

