Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

Next week on Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 7, we’re going to see a story that is absolutely significant.

After all, consider what we are talking about here! There are only two episodes remaining for the rest of the season, and each one of them is poised to be action-packed. Remember that the idea here is to make Lawmen something of an anthology series, which means that there is a good chance that we’re going to be seeing the story of David Oyelowo’s character tied together sooner rather than later.

So what could the end of this season look like? Let’s just say that there is danger surrounding Bass at all turns. Take what is happening in regards to Mister Sundown; or, some of the drama that is transpiring on the homefront.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, check out the full Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

After a waltz with the devil, Bass, Billy Crow, and Sherrill have a dangerous reckoning with Mister Sundown; trouble ensues for Jennie, Sally, and Esme back at the Reeves’ farm.

While it may be difficult to share too many other details at the time of this writing, there is one thing we can offer some assurances on right now. Whatever you see at the end of episode 7 is almost certainly going to be a big part of the finale. We treat these stories almost like a two-parter in that you’re going to see a fantastic buildup of tension build up over time here. Bass knows what’s on the line here, and the same goes for just about everyone around him.

The one thing that we can assume here above all else is that this show is going to go big at the end, and deliver something even more epic than anything we’ve had a chance to behold so far. Just consider the talent!

Related – Get more news on the show’s ratings success so far

What do you most want to see moving into Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







