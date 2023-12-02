Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 6: Great news in advance

While you wait to see Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+ in a matter of hours, there is something more to celebrate! After all, it looks as though this show has managed to surpass even some of our own ratings expectations.

According to a report from Deadline, the show has managed to become the most-watched global series premiere this year! Given the caliber of shows that have been out there, we consider that to be all the more impressive. The first two episodes reportedly drew a collective 7.5 million viewers in the first seven days once you factor in streaming numbers and then also broadcast sampling on CBS.

In a statement, here is what series star and executive producer David Oyelowo had to say about the show’s big start:

“Our goal at Yoruba Saxon is simple, to normalize the marginalized for a global audience. The international embrace of Lawmen: Bass Reeves shows that borders are no boundary to a fresh perspective on a great story.”

What does this mean moving into episode 6 in a matter of hours? Well, if a large chunk of the premiere viewers are still watching, the folks at Paramount+ are likely doing cartwheels in celebration. It also shows further the power of prolific executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who has produced other hits including Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, and Tulsa King for the streamer. Chad Feehan serves as the showrunner here.

Does this raise the possibility of a season 2?

We’d argue so, but you should remember that if we get more, it is likely to be a separate story about a different lawman. Insofar as what we understand, we could be looking at an anthology series that tells some different, super-compelling stories over time.

For the time being, let’s just say that we’re very curious to see where the rest of Bass’ story goes, both at home and also on the job.

