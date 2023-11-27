Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 6 promo: Too much pain?

As we start to look more towards Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+, what can we say about the road ahead?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that there are a lot of challenges ahead for the title character, both personally and professionally, as he feels a lot of the weight of the world on his shoulders. He may be good at what he does, but that doesn’t mean that it is easy. Every time that he goes out, he leaves a little bit more of himself behind. He is becoming more of a shell at home, and he feels just how heavy it is to wear the badge.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 6 indicated that you are going to be seeing more disappearances and by virtue of that, more struggle as Bass tries to do everything within his power. Unfortunately, he is also facing more opposition than ever before, especially when it comes to the presence of Esau Prince, who turned up again at the end of episode 5.

If there is one thing that is especially hard to accept right now when it comes to episode 6, it is that there are only three more episodes left this season. That means that we’re going to see the story move quickly across a number of different fronts before we get to an appropriate ending. We’ve said this before, but there is a pretty good chance that the season 1 finale will also serve as the conclusion of Reeves’ story, mostly by virtue of the fact that this was meant to be an anthology from the start. If there is a season 2, odds are it will shed more of a light on a different lawman out there.

In other words, the best advice we can give is to just enjoy every moment of this show that you can.

Related – Get some more news moving into the next Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode

What do you most want to see entering Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 6, based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







