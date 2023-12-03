Upload season 4 renewal: Our hopes for December

Is there a chance that we are going to get some Upload season 4 renewal news over the course of this month? Is that something that we can realistically hope to get?

For those who are unaware, let’s start this article off by noting the following: Nothing has been decided as of yet over on Prime Video. However, at the same time, shouldn’t you be optimistic at the moment? There is certainly no evidence at the moment that the show is on the way to getting canceled, and we are 100% optimistic that we’re going to have a chance to see more of it coming down the road.

At this point, we tend to think that the renewal odds here are almost entirely around when the powers-that-be are going to decide to get the news out there. A component of it could be determining whether or not it is the final season, or possibly how many episodes it is going to be. We do think personally that both season 2 and season 3 were shorter than they needed to be and in that way, they did cut down on the momentum that could have been otherwise there.

Story-wise, it feels like an almost certainty that we are going to get more, largely because the idea of not getting that is at this point terrifying. Just remember for a moment here that at the end of season 3, one of the two iterations of Nathan Brown was killed off, and we do not know which one actually was taken out. This introduces a pretty substantial wrinkle into things when it comes to Nora and Ingrid, who both think that they have paved the way for a more stable future … or at least however stable it can be in this world.

Rest assured here that once we have more info to share, we’ll have it for you within. Stay tuned…

