Bosch: Legacy season 3: Our hopes for December

Now that we are into the month of December, what more can we say about Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by noting that we want the Titus Welliver series back as soon as possible. How can you not based on how the show ended season 2? There’s a big question about whether or not Harry put out a hit on Kurt Dockweiler, and there could be some massive trust issues ahead when it comes to him and his daughter Maddie.

Ultimately, the news that we have in regards to season 3 this month is somewhat mixed. After all, remember for a moment that the season 2 finale only aired a short period of time ago and because of that, it’s going to take some time for things to get up and running again. We won’t be forced to wait too long for filming to start off presumably and when that happens, we’ll bring you some other great news on what lies ahead! (Hopefully, there will be a headline or two that comes out this month.)

As for when you will actually be able to see Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere, we’re crossing our fingers that it could still be out this coming fall. We recognize that it has been impacted on some level by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but not as much as some other shows out there. This could at least give it a possible chance of coming back for more.

Beyond season 3…

We are obviously hoping that we are going to get some news all about a season 4. How can you not want something like that? We are also crossing our fingers here and hoping that there’s also a chance coming up to learn more about some other spin-offs. We know that a J. Edgar series has been in development for a while, and then there was also another one recently announced.

