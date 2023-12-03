For All Mankind season 4 episode 5: ‘Goldilocks’ mystery!

As you prepare to check out For All Mankind season 4 episode 5 on Apple TV+ in a handful of days, we are looking at a curious situation.

First and foremost, consider that the streaming service is not sharing all that much in terms of what lies ahead here. The only image we’ve seen from “Goldilocks” is one of the character Danielle, and the synopsis here is relatively short: “A discovery sends teams across Earth and Mars scrambling for answers.”

Insofar as run time goes, there’s nothing all that surprising going on here — we are looking at a story that is 55 minutes long, or roughly the same amount of time we’ve seen for other installments this season.

So what are the producers doing in this episode? Our sentiment, at least for now, is that they are setting the stage here for an event that could change the entire course of the season, and it is something that for now, is to good for them to even remotely consider spoiling. It could involve an incident on Mars, for sure, but this definitely makes it seem as though there is also something happening beyond this that you also need to be aware of.

In general, it is our hope that the show just continues to take the big creative swings that they have since the very beginning. This is a huge part of what has made this series stand out from the beginning, whether it be killing characters off or the unique way that they’ve played around with history. You’ve never gotten the sense that they want you to breathe easy and for a drama, we tend to think that is a good thing the vast majority of the time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

