For All Mankind season 4 episode 4: Is Danny Stevens dead?

If there is one thing that we’ve certainly come to know about For All Mankind season 4, it is this: They have no problem dragging out Danny’s story.

So, what happened to him? We wish that at this point we had a certain element of clarity on the subject. However, we do think that the writers are doing what they can to string this along … but based on the way the characters talked about him in episode 4, it felt all the more clear that he was probably dead. The operative word here? Probably. The only way that this guy isn’t gone at this point is if someone is intentionally making it seem like he’s dead. He could be dead to the characters. Or, at the very least, if feels like they are trying to block out what really happened.

The most likely scenario that we have with this character, at least right now, is that he took his own life. There is a decent amount of evidence of this, including how he was left back on Mars at the end of season 3.

Personally, though, we are hoping for a little bit more of a dramatic reveal here. After all, wouldn’t it make for a more interesting reveal if the character was actually out there in some form? We certainly recognize that Danny Stevens is probably one of the more disliked characters in the entirety of For All Mankind but at the same time, we do tend to think that he was the victim of a lot of tough stuff — from the loss of his friend Shane at an early age to what happened between him and Karen, which is not something he was able to come back from.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

