For All Mankind season 4 episode 5: A look at ‘Goldilocks’

Want to know a little bit more entering For All Mankind season 4 episode 5 over on Apple TV+? Well, let’s start by saying this: The title is “Goldilocks.” What in the world does that mean? We do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing characters make some sort of determination as to what’s “just right.” Also, things are going to be crazy, just as they often are every single season of this show when we see these escalate over time.

As you would imagine, things both on Earth and Mars are going to be taken to another level. Why would you think anything otherwise?

For a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full For All Mankind season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“A discovery sends teams across Earth and Mars scrambling for answers.”

That’s not all that much when it comes to details, but what else do you really need when the dust settles here? This is a show that keeps its cards close, and it is also the sort of show that is not afraid to make big moves at just about any moment. That means that someone could die, or someone could return at just any moment. These are the sorts of things that this show is really known for perhaps more than anything else.

Now, let’s just hope that the writers stick the landing here, just as they have with every other season that we have seen so far. They’ve even found a way to make the new arrivals interesting, and that is not always easy with a show like this! A lot of times, it can be really easy to reject a lot of the people we tend to meet over time.

