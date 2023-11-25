For All Mankind season 4 finale: Is a shocking ending ahead?

Sure, we recognize at this point that the For All Mankind season 4 finale is still a good ways away from airing on Apple TV+. However, is it really too early to talk about what’s ahead?

After all, if there is one thing worth remembering at this point, it is that this is one of those shows that tends to give you jaw-dropping moments left and right. We’ve seen them kill off a number of characters before, and we certainly think there is a good chance we could see something equally shocking now.

Of course, don’t expect that there are going to be a lot of spoilers out there about it in advance! After all, just take a look at how little executive producer Ronald D. Moore had to say within a new interview with The AV Club:

Yes, season four definitely has a fairly substantial finale. It also will tee up where the show could go next.

We should remind you here that at the time of this writing, For All Mankind has not been renewed for an additional season. However, it does feel like there’s a reasonably good shot that this is going to happen. So long as viewer interest remains and the stories remain strong, why slow things down? We personally love what the writers are doing this season, especially when it comes to setting up a whole new sociological study up at Mars? We do tend to think that at some point, we could be seeing some sort of protest break out amongst Miles and some of the other underappreciated workers.

For the time being, just remember that you are going to have a chance to see another season 4 episode late Thursday / early Friday.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

