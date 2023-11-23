For All Mankind season 4 episode 4 run time: What to expect

As we prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+ net week, it absolutely feels like there is some great stuff ahead.

So how much is going to be crammed into the next installment? That definitely feels like a fair question to ask, especially since this show has a tendency to create cinematic, sprawling installments that sometimes go well over an hour.

With all of that being said, this is not going to be the case for the upcoming “House Divided.” Instead, we are looking at a story here that is going to run for a good 58 minutes, and there is a ton to be excited about!

Take, for starters, what we are going to be seeing when it comes to Helios, where Kelly and Aleida now have their project that could radically change the future. Meanwhile, Miles has found himself a part of a much larger operation on Mars, but this easily could have some pretty dramatic consequences. While we certainly understand his need for money and the desperately that comes with redefining his future, there are some major risks that come along with that. Even though we are dealing with a brand-new character here, there is quite a bit to be said about his journey already. It’s an exciting, new way to look at life in space.

In general, we know that this show is one that loves to take big risks — after all, isn’t that also the way to get some great rewards when the dust settles? There is a lot left to explore, and there are also some mysteries that are still lingering. Take, for example, whether Danny is dead, or if there’s a chance we could see him again.

