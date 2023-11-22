For all Mankind season 4 episode 4 preview: ‘House Divided’

Following what you saw tonight on Apple TV+, do you want to learn more about For all Mankind season 4 episode 4?

Well, first and foremost, let’s have a discussion now about a return date. We know that this week was a little surprising, with the series airing earlier in the week due to Thanksgiving. Moving forward, however, we are going to see the show shifting over to Thursday nights again. Consider it back in its normal spot come December 1 (or late on November 30) when this installment titled “House Divided” airs.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FOR ALL MANKIND videos!

Without further ado, let’s just share the For All Mankind season 4 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“An accident on Mars strains relationships, while Miles embarks on a risky venture.”

So how risky are things going to get here? Well, we know already that this is the sort of show where anyone could be killed off at any given moment, so we are very much nervous as to what’s going to happen. At this point, we also do think it’s pretty clear that Miles’ journey is going to be a huge part of the season. He came up to Mars in one of the most unassuming ways, and that does create all sorts of question marks in regards to whatever he could be capable of from here on out.

Of course, the most important thing about this episode is that no matter what, it does continue to find some ways to broaden the horizons of some of its characters. If that happens, we are going to be more than happy in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on For all Mankind, including a discussion about a potential season 5

What do you most want to see moving into For all Mankind season 4 episode 4 over on Apple TV+?

What story are you enjoying the most? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







