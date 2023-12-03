Fire Country season 2: Our expectations for December

With us now in the month of December, are there any big updates we can expect from the world of Fire Country season 2?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that this is going to be easily the biggest month in a while pertaining to the Max Thieriot series. How else can we really even describe it? Production is formally set to kick off, and over the weeks ahead we’re anticipating that there is going to be a lot of behind-the-scenes photos and other details all about what to expect. This show remains one of the most popular on CBS, and we tend to think the network is going to push it more than ever this winter and spring. After all, there is talk about there being a spin-off or something else related to the show coming up.

As for those of you hoping to see a promo or something else coming up, let’s just say that there is no real confirmation of that for the next 30 days. We tend to think personally that we’re more likely to see something next month leading up to the February 16 premiere, given that this allows CBS a chance to edit together some real footage. The closest thing we’ll probably get this month is maybe an Instagram reel or two from the set.

We probably don’t have to tell you this right now, but it’s probably clear what will be at the forefront of almost any promo right now — a situation that shows what the future is going to be for Bode. We know that he sacrificed his own freedom for the sake of someone else, but is this going to be a situation that dooms him forever? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, we’re just expecting a lot more drama, excitement, and character development from season 2; here is to hoping it does not disappoint.

