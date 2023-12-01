Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? More December 1 news

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that everyone has been waiting with bated breath to get the show back.

Ultimately, good news here is that we are absolutely aware that some exciting stuff is on the horizon here for Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast! Thanks to the first season being such a success, the writers are likely more aware than ever of what viewers enjoyed — and they will probably lean more into that. Sure, there is going to be some action sequences that you won’t see anywhere else; however, at the same time there will be drama, romance, and of course some powerful messages about the present-day prison system.

If there is any bad news to report here, though, it is simply this: You won’t have a chance to see Fire Country back on the air tonight. Instead, the plan here seems to be bringing the show back on Friday, February 16. The long wait is due to the AMPTP’s failure to give writers and actors a fair deal in the early going, leading to production getting off to a far later start than expected.

Rest assured, though, that this season could prove worth the wait, and don’t be surprised if the creative team works concurrently to figure out how to make a spin-off work in some capacity. We know already that CBS wants one, so the question therefore becomes whether we see one planted this year, or whether a backdoor pilot is something saved for the 2024-25 season. After all, we tend to wonder if all the changes this year are going to play a role with something like that.

No matter what happens, rest assured of this: We are sitting back here and doing our best to hope for a pretty favorite ending to this story, one where Bode finds his way out of prison and to a brighter future.

