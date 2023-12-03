Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: December talk

Are we going to be seeing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 at some point within the month of December?

First things first, we do think that there is some merit to going into where things stand at the moment. Filming for the latest chapter has actually been done for a good while now, which means that as of right now, the show is probably in post-production perfecting it to the best of everyone’s ability. Remember that this is one of those series that does have a good many visual effects and by virtue of that, the process of getting it ready for TV is very-much far from easy.

So when will we be able to actually see it back on Prime Video? Here’s a good way to look at it. There’s no way it is coming out this month given the lack of news, and the same goes for the winter at large. A show this expensive is almost certainly going to have an enormous promotional tour leading up to it — how can it not?

Beyond this, we would also go ahead and say that spring is unlikely, given that Fallout is already set for that point and we don’t think that these shows are going to air at the same time. The same goes for The Boys. Our feeling right now is that if we see the world of Vought back around June, we could venture back to Middle-earth at some point when we get around to August or September. That would also separate it from another fantasy epic in House of the Dragon, which we tend to think could be useful.

Let’s just hope that at some point early next year, we’ll have a few more teases on what’s ahead.

