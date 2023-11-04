Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: November hopes

Are we going to be learning anything more regarding Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 over the course of November? We are definitely hoping for a chance to see something more, but is news actually going to surface?

Well, first and foremost we should start off this piece with some reminders. Take, for starters, the fact that the series has already completed production on its next batch of episodes. You don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you just have to sit back and think about when the Prime Video team actually wants them on their service.

For the time being, what we will say is that more than likely, there is still work being done with visual effects and perfecting the series behind the scenes. This is, after all, the part of the process that takes a ton of time with a show like this. We do believe that Amazon would love to bring The Rings of Power back in the spring, especially so that they can separate it on the schedule somewhat from House of the Dragon on HBO. There was a big narrative about both of these shows back in season 1, and you may want to give each one specific windows to shine.

Given that Prime Video did announce the season 1 premiere date for this show really far in advance, don’t be shocked if they do something similar here. With that being said, we certainly would not count on it! They have the luxury of choosing to say something whenever they want. We would love nothing more than to get at least a few tiny tidbits but for now, our advice is to keep your expectations reasonably low. It is better to handle things that way than be overly disappointed down the road.

The one thing we can say with confidence? That they are going to want to make season 2 just as epic as season 1.

