Yellowstone season 3: Will it air on CBS eventually?

Following the season 2 finale on CBS tonight, is there any chance at all that Yellowstone season 3 is going to surface down the road?

Well, for the time being, we do think it’s worth the network considering some of their options here. After all, why wouldn’t they? The Paramount Network series has generated some good numbers for the network, and they certainly should consider extending its run there. However, this does not mean that it is going to be happening immediately.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

After all, consider this: Over the next several months, there is going to be less of a reason to air shows on this particular night. We’re getting close to Christmas, and that is historically a tough time for TV ratings. In January, you’ve got a mixture of primetime sports and awards shows. There is really not that much of a reason for there to be a show airing on and off there. Come February, CBS could get back to their normal lineup again.

What we would say for the time being is that there’s always a chance that CBS opts to dive into the world of the Taylor Sheridan series again down the road. We don’t think that they are going to hurry anything along here (they simply don’t need to), but absolutely we could see this being a part of a Sunday schedule in the fall or even the summer of next year. The only challenge that we foresee them having here is finding a way to cut some season 3 episodes, as the show gets longer and longer over time. Also, there’s clearly a ton of content not made for network TV audiences in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including the latest when it comes to our hopes for season 5

Do you think that a Yellowstone season 3 is going to air on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







