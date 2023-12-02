Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: December hopes

Now that we are in the month of December, is there some other big news coming for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? Rest assured, we’d love to get a little bit more insight on what the future could hold!

Unfortunately, this is where we’ll say that there is good news and bad when it comes to the future of the Western series executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan. The good news, at least for now, is that we know when the show is coming back. The bad news is that it will not be anytime soon.

Let’s share some of what we know about the future of the show right now. The rather-clear bad news is that that the show will not be coming back until its final episodes until November 2024. With that in mind, the odds are pretty darn low that we’re going to be getting any more news this month. Yet, it’s at least comforting to have some sort of specifics, just as it is to have some confirmation that the series is going to be back in production in the spring.

So why the long wait? Well, that is tied mostly to the fact that Yellowstone needs to shoot when there are hospitable conditions in Montana, and that means the spring. There’s a particular aesthetic that is kept here and clearly, Sheridan and the rest of the creative team don’t want to deviate from that. Any differences from the norm will come in the form of the story, which could have some pretty dramatic shake-ups. Just remember for the time being that Kevin Costner may not appear, and we could see the death of John Dutton happen off-screen. This has been a chaotic past several months and we’ll have to wait and see if or when some other news will be shared.

