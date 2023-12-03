Euphoria season 3 premiere date: New December hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear something more on Euphoria season 3 over the course of this month? It has been so long since last season that we more than understand the desire out there for more stories from this world.

The bad news at present is pretty simple: If you are hoping for some big news to come out this month about a premiere date or anything specific, you are going to be disappointed. HBO has already come out and said that at the moment, the plan is for the show to be back in 2025.

If there is a chance that we get to hear any news at all about Euphoria this month, it is likely going to come from Sydney Sweeney (pictured above). Why her? Well, her new movie Anyone but You is going to be coming out later this month and with that likely comes an opportunity for there to be some sort of press tour. More than likely she will be asked about the show and what she’s heard, but she may or may not be able to share that much. There’s also no guarantee that she is even going to have all that much in the way of information at the moment, so that’s another thing that you do have to think about for the time being.

Are there plenty of opportunities to learn more about the show in the months that follow? Sure. After all, just consider how little is known about the setting, the story, or virtually anything else. There have been rumors aplenty about a massive time jump, and we wouldn’t be that shocked if we did get something like that given how long it will be from season 2 to the actual start of season 3.

