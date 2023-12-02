Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder delivers Timeless Child reference

Entering the three-part Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, we had heard that the show would nod towards the Flux storyline. Or, to be specific, the Timeless Child reveal that came out during the Chris Chibnall era that complicated The Doctor’s origin story. As it turns out, The Doctor is not actually from Gallifrey, which creates a lot of new questions and rewrites a lot of what we knew.

Of course, we’re well-aware of the fact that the Timeless Child twist is incredibly polarizing within the fandom, as many people out there hate it. We certainly know that some fans wanted returning showrunner Russell T. Davies to ultimately retcon it outright. That didn’t happen.

Instead, the origin story was referenced briefly in a conversation between The Doctor and Donna (or, rather, the imitation of Donna) during “Wild Blue Yonder.” The story did not linger on it long, but it was a clear indication that the twist is still there and Davies has no desire to erase what came in the years between his stints on the show.

With that in mind, we’re curious to see if this is revisited down the road. There’s no real hurry, but it is something to absolutely consider.

As for the rest of the episode

“Wild Blue Yonder” was not as effective as “The Star Beast” when it comes to establishing the return of David Tennant or Catherine Tate to the world. Yet, it was a pretty fantastic showcase for the performers, and also to create something bizarre and trippy on the edge of the universe. Of course, there is also some other great stuff coming down the road, and we’re eager to get more and more of it in the third and final part of this special.

