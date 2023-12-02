Only Murders in the Building season 4 filming: Hopes for December

Now that we are in the month of December, what can we say about Only Murders in the Building season 4? Is more news coming?

First and foremost, can we just celebrate for a moment the fact that another season is coming? This is an opportunity for us to see another great mystery, one revolving around the apparent death of Sazz Pataki’s the longtime recurring character played by Jane Lynch. Who would kill her, and why? Also, was the original target supposed to be Charles? We do think that things we are meant to wonder about, at least for the time being here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Well, the bad news is that we’re not anticipating too much in the way of news here over the course of this month, largely due to the fact that the writers are at work and given the season 3 timeline, it’s a little too early for filming. There’s also a chance that things are going to be pushed back after what happened with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Our hope at present is that the cast and crew will be back in production at some point this winter, and that new episodes are going to air at some point either in the summer or early fall. Is it possible that this is too early an estimate? Sure, but this is where we remind you that Only Murders in the Building does not take all that long in order to make. Its episodes are short, and that’s without mentioning the fact that there aren’t a lot of special effects that need to be added in after the fact.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some sort of announcement about the show by the start of January. Is that too much to ask?

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including season 1 airing on ABC

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4, and when will it premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







