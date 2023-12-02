Dancing with the Stars 32 finale: Ranking the final five!

Now that we are a matter of days away from the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale on ABC, this feels like the perfect time to talk possible winners. Who could emerge on the show with the Mirrorball Trophy? There is a lot to get into here!

For the first time ever there are five contestants left entering the last part of the show, and that does leave us with a LOT of possible champs. For the sake of this article, we thought it would be a little more useful to do a ranking. We’re basing this on a number of factors, including who is the most likely to generate good scores and also, from our vantage point, who has the biggest voting block.

5. Alyson Hannigan – This one is obvious. We’re thrilled that she has a chance to compete in the finale, and we do think there’s a chance she finishes fourth or third. We just think the differences in skill is too much for her to make up.

4. Charity Lawson – While Bachelor Nation has historically been a huge voting block and they could still be, we do think the top three Stars either have larger fan bases or had breakout dances a little earlier on in the season.

3. Ariana Madix – This is where things get really had. We do think that she’s had the most notable year of any of the finalists and she’s an awesome dancer. Yet, we’re still not sure it will be enough — it could come down to the freestyle.

2. Jason Mraz – Personally, it would not surprise us if he has the biggest voting block of anyone left, and it probably does help him stand out as the only guy remaining this season. Is he going to have the best overall score? That’s where we go from here…

1. Xochitl Gomez – She proved in getting a perfect 60 last night that she is probably the best dancer this season. She’s got arguably the most famous pro of the remaining contestants in Val, and we expect her freestyle to be absolute fire. For now, she is the one to beat.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

