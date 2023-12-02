The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: December chatter

Now that we are in the month of December, what can we say about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? Will we learn about a premiere date?

It probably goes without saying, but of course we’re hoping to learn more about the Elisabeth Moss series sooner rather than later! This is the final batch of episodes and by virtue of that, we are anticipating that we’ll reach a certain amount of closure to this story. Granted, there is still The Testaments after the fact, but we’ll cross the bridge of that show when we get around to it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

So what can we say for the time being? Well, we know that originally, the plan was for the cast and crew to be back in August, but that of course changed amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. If there is a confirmed production date now for season 6, everyone is keeping it close to the vest. Our hope is just that the door remains open for the series to return at some point next year, even if we’re probably looking toward fall.

How will the story end?

Well, the fall of an entire oppressive civilization like Gilead will not be an easy thing to do and yet, we want to have some measure of hope. June has endured so much suffering since the start of this series and she’s far from alone. Even if not everyone will probably get a happy ending here, we are at least hoping that there could be some sort of light at the end of the tunnel. Is that really too much to ask after so many years?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now, including some additional info about the future

What do you most want to see entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu?

Are you sad that we are entering the final season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







