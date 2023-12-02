Reacher season 3 renewal confirmed by Alan Ritchson!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough about Reacher season 2 premiering on Prime Video later this month, know this: A season 3 is coming!

Today, the streaming service confirmed with a new video featuring Alan Ritchson that the show is coming back for more. We’ve known this behind the scenes for a little while now, as production actually kicked off prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and was understandably pushed back in the midst of it.

For those wondering, that video also features an extended preview for what lies ahead — if that isn’t enough to satisfy, we also suggest that you read the extended logline now for what lies ahead:

Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

If you loved the first season of the action thriller, rest assured you’re going to love season 2. What’s not to like if you’re into this genre? It has the potential to be one of the biggest hits of the month.

