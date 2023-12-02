The Morning Show season 4: Show EP talks early filming plans

We’ve known for months now that The Morning Show season 4 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ — it is mostly a matter of when. We recognize fully that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are busy and beyond just that, there’s a lot of work to be done with the scripts! The writers also could not get started until the end of the strike.

So, where are things right now? Well, speaking at a recent Variety event, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt indicated that the writers have been back at it now for four weeks. The hope is to start production in either the spring or the summer but given how far away that is, we can understand not wanting to make any firm commitments right now. After all, there is still plenty of time for all of this to change!

Story-wise, we certainly think that there are a lot of big things that the writers can tackle, with one of the biggest ones simply being the matter of what’s going to happen next for Bradley Jackson. At the end of the season 3 finale, she and her brother Hal walked into the FBI to disclose his role in January 6 — and also, presumably, her deleting the footage. In a lot of ways, her career as we’ve come to know it is over … but is there still a second act? That’s something we still have to think about.

As for a possible premiere date, we’re not expecting the series back for quite some time and honestly, that’s okay! We have waited an extremely long time between seasons before, so why anticipate anything different at this point? There just isn’t any real logic in that.

Now, let’s just hope that season 4 can ground itself at least hear and there — it’s okay for The Morning Show to be crazy, but doesn’t it need to be occasionally relatable?

