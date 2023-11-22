The Morning Show season 4: Will Jon Hamm, Tig Notaro return?

Based on what happened at the end of The Morning Show season 3 finale, it is fair to say that the Paul Marks story is done. After all, his efforts to snatch away UBA have failed spectacularly, and it certainly seems like and Alex are over.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there still a chance that Jon Hamm and Tig Notaro (who plays Paul’s assistant Amanda) could come back for more? Speaking to The Messenger, Notaro expressed some interest in coming back to the part:

“I can’t confirm anything, but there’s certainly been talk … I would love to return, and I have many friends in front of and behind the camera on that show, and my wife and I love watching it. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that that talk will become a reality. But you know, who knows?”

We certainly think that anything is possible within the world of The Morning Show, mostly because at this point, it is pretty darn clear that Paul and Amanda are technically not going anywhere. After all, we’re talking about one of the richest people in the country — even without UBA, he still has a voice and a presence.

In the end, we wonder if the real challenge for Hamm will just be scheduling. In between this show and Fargo the former Mad Men star has become increasingly busy — who knows exactly what the future is going to hold for him moving forward? It certainly feels like there are a wide array of possibilities that are going to be out there for him. Of course, for the time being we’re not even sure that the creative team for The Morning Show knows what they want to do next, which makes at least some measure of sense.

