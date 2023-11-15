The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: Early 2025 possible?

Is there a good chance that we will be seeing The Morning Show season 4 premiere on Apple TV+ when we get to early 2025? Let’s just say that there are some reasons to discuss at present.

First and foremost, let’s begin with a simple reminder that the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series has already been renewed and with the strikes over, the creative team can spend a little bit of time working to figure out when the show will be back. Isn’t that valuable? We tend to think so, at least.

At this point, we really think that the return date for The Morning Show is going to be based around one thing: When the cast is available to film more episodes. Witherspoon and Aniston in particular are super-busy, and we don’t think their schedules are going to be rushed in some huge way to put this show first. As a matter of fact, we think that one of the reasons why they like working on this show is because of a certain amount of flexibility that it does afford them at the end of the day. There is no real reason to think that this changes.

So while the streaming service has confirmed that season 4 will be back in 2025, we tend to think that spring or summer is more likely right now than the winter. That allows the seasons a further chance to breathe, and also chances to promote new additions plus the show itself.

What should be the priority moving into season 4?

Honestly, we do think The Morning Show needs to ground itself a little bit more, not be as crazy, and also focus on the declining role of morning talk shows within the larger TV landscape. Times are a changing and honestly, we don’t think that it is some problem to address that head-on. Does it really do you that much harm? We don’t tend to think so, given that this is a reflection of the real world.

