Station 19 season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale details

For those who have not heard as of yet, Station 19 season 7 episode 10 is going to be the series finale — and things will be emotional. How can they not be? This is an episode that we didn’t want to imagine, mostly because we wanted the ABC drama to last a few more years.

Yet, that hasn’t happened yet and while we still would welcome and eleventh-hour renewal, nothing has transpired here as of yet.

For now, here is what we can say about the May 30 send-off for the firefighter drama. The title here is “One Last Time.” Meanwhile, check out the full Station 19 synopsis below:

As Station 19 continues to battle an existential wildfire, the team grapples with the possibility of a future that will be changed forever.

How many changes will there be?

Well, that is complicated in a lot of ways. All indications suggest here that the producers are going to be taking their time in order to ensure that the station is still around, which leaves the door open for either a revival or for some characters to appear on Grey’s Anatomy again down the road. Our expectation is that this will feel still in a lot of ways like a series finale, but characters’ lives go on, and you never know where the future can take them.

In the end, we certainly do have optimism that the show will stick the landing, largely because we’ve seen shows under the Shonda Rhimes umbrella do that in the past. We do tend to think that in a lot of ways, the ending to Private Practice has been swept under the rug — yet, at the time in which we saw it, the story felt satisfying — and we are now seeing Amelia on Grey’s Anatomy.

