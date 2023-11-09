The Morning Show season 4: What will the central story be?

After watching the season 3 finale of The Morning Show, of course we’re excited to see what lies ahead on season 4! Apple TV+ has already renewed the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series for some more episodes and with that in mind, we can certainly imagine that there is a lot more drama and chaos around the bend.

Yet, through all of it, we can imagine still that a big part of the story to come is going to be watching Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston trying to navigate their relationship. They didn’t work together as much in season 3, but they may still need to help each other moving forward.

Speaking to Salon, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt at least had the following to tease when discussing the show and where the story could take us moving forward:

Yeah, I mean, I think the absolute core of the show is Alex and Bradley and that love story, and how they keep trying to keep each other honest and call each other out. And I think that’s always going to be there. But I think the great thing about the show is, there is room to expand these other stories. And I think we crave them. I mean, one, these actors are just so tremendous, and all these stories, comment on the other ones, you know, what I mean? Just the sense of, how do different women seek power? What are the kinds of bargains that different women make? And I think we need to answer that question. We need to see a lot of different women. It’s as simple as that. Is it possible to sort of live according to my beliefs but still play on the sort of biggest chess board? I think that’s a question most professional women ask themselves. And all those questions are answered so differently.

For Bradley right now, the biggest question she’s wondering is how to hold herself accountable and if she has chosen the best possible way in order to do that. This is difficult, much in the way that so many things are across the board on this show. Her talk with the FBI could have sweeping ramifications, but does she rely on Alex for help?

