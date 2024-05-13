Under the Bridge episode 7 spoilers: Tale of a trial

Hulu has revealed some of the first details for the upcoming Under the Bridge episode 7 streaming next week. What can we say about it?

Well, there is a certain part of this particular show that is inevitable, much as it has to be when you consider the subject matter. It does feel like at some point, we have to get to the trial. We’ll decline to say more here in the event you don’t know any of the true events behind the scenes, but this event should be the culmination of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more UNDER THE BRIDGE videos!

For a few more specifics on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Under the Bridge episode 7 synopsis below:

The unfolding trial pushes Rebecca to the brink as she begins to question who she should defend. Cam’s allegiance to the justice system is tested as details from the night of the murder are finally revealed.

So what is making this entire case so complicated in the first place? Well, a lot of it may just come down to who to believe — and for Rebecca in particular, she is getting perhaps the true consequences of the way in which she’s investigated here in the first place.

In the end, we’re going to have a chance to see all sorts of emotional stuff, both in this episode and the finale. Episodes themed around trials are almost always performance-based. Luckily, we do tend to think that the casting for this show has been next-level, especially with some of the younger performers. It would have been easy for them to falter here and luckily, they haven’t!

Related – Get more news now entering the next upcoming Under the Bridge episode

What do you most want to see moving into Under the Bridge episode 7 at Hulu?

How do you think that the series is going to eventually conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







