Virgin River season 6: Will Mel and Jack get married?

As we prepare for an eventual Virgin River season 6 on Netflix, why not just take on a question a lot of people want more information on? Of course, by this we are speaking specifically about a possible wedding between Mel and Jack.

After all, why wait on it now? Given what they went through in season 5, it does feel like they are going to withstand the test of time. Also, there’s finally been enough of a time jump that it feels realistic that something could happen! We aren’t saying that the season 6 premiere will feature the ceremony, but the finale? All possibilities could be open.

For now, the other thing we can say here is that Alexandra Breckenridge definitely does seem open to the idea. Speaking on the subject further to TV Insider, here is what the actress had to say:

Oh, yeah. I think Jack and Mel are ready to get married. They’ve definitely gone through many rollercoasters together — emotional rollercoasters, family rollercoasters, his family, her family, the loss of their daughter, their unborn daughter. It’s a lot. And I think what is beautiful about it is that you find these two people that have really found a home in each other and a best friend in each other, more so than just being in love or attracted to someone. Their intimacy is their connection through all of this.

No matter when we get some sort of Virgin River wedding, we 100% think that the show is going to go all-out to deliver something special to the fans. Think of it as a parallel to how much Christmas we got in the last two episodes! When the writers and producers really dive head-first into a topic, they are looking to go big and bold. We don’t expect anything all that different here, so be prepared far in advance.

