Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Higgins, TC team up!

Do you want to learn a little bit more about the Higgins storyline on next week’s Magnum PI season 5 episode 17? Have no fear, as we are more than happy to help!

So what can we say first and foremost? Well, for those of you who enjoy the character working alongside TC, there are good things coming your way! We’ve already known that Perdita Weeks will be spending some time with Bobby Lee as Jin, and now some newly-released photos for the upcoming episode “Consciousness of Guilt” (click here) indicate that she will also be on board TC’s helicopter with some sort of rifle in hand. Just in case you needed a reminder that there is some awesome action-oriented stuff coming in this episode, here it is.

Also within this episode, Magnum will be spending a lot of time working on an atypical case with Katsumoto, which should be a great chance to see more of their back-and-forth. What we love about these two characters is that in a lot of ways, they are diametrically opposed when it comes to their procedure. Yet, at the same time, we know that they each want the same thing in justice for the good guys! They have to meet in the middle sometimes, and this could be it.

Remember as well that this Magnum PI episode is directed by none other than cast member Zachary Knighton, and it will be rather fun to see this particular story told through his lens! We love that this season has offered up opportunities for the cast to take on these different roles, and remember that Perdita will be taking on the gig for the upcoming 18th episode airing on December 13.

No matter what you love most about the show, from the action to the romance, it feels like there’s something to look forward to.

