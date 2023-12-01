Magnum PI season 5 finale: Series star on potential goodbye

We know entering the Magnum PI season 5 finale that it is going to be an emotional event. After all, it could be the series finale. For now, NBC is promoting it as such.

Do we still hold out hope that it could be changing? Absolutely, especially since so many crazy things have happened in this TV business over the years. You never if viewership will change for the remaining episodes this season or if a streaming service will recognize the value this show brings to the table.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is your reminder that if you are a part of the Magnum PI cast and crew, it’s hard to rely on any of that. The cast contracts expired months ago and as of right now, the studio is not shopping the show around. You can hope for good news later, but also still plan for the present.

Speaking to TVLine, Zachary Knighton (who is directing next week’s installment) took a reflective approach to discussing his work here over the years:

“I’ve been doing this [acting] now for 25 years and I’ve shot maybe 15, 16 pilots, and I’ve had five or six show go and they’ve all been cancelled, so anytime I’m shooting a television show I feel like, ‘This could be the end’…. Everybody [on the cast] came out a couple months ago to wrap up their places — some people bought places and are selling now, some were renting and are shipping their stuff home — and we all got together one last night and had the best night, the best dinner, everybody laughing, reminiscing about the good ol’ times…. We had a great ending to the whole story.”

This sentiment does echo what we’ve heard from showrunner Eric Guggenheim and others over the past few months — the writers knew that this could be the final season and with that, they did not want to end things on a cliffhanger. (With that said, there are seeds in the finale that could blossom in a hypothetical season 6.)

