Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC? Latest season 5 scoop

Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC? If you are excited to get more insight on the show and the future, let’s just say this: We are absolutely happy to help!

Unfortunately, this does not mean that we are going to be presenting good news about what’s coming up tonight. Due to the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special airing on the network, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series once again remains off the air. If there is any silver lining that we can throw out there right now, it is that we’re at least close to the end of this break! New episodes will resume in just one week’s time, and there are two installments coming before the holiday hiatus.

Want to learn more about what’s ahead? If you have not seen the two synopses below as of yet, we highly suggest that you check them out…

Season 5 episode 17, “Consciousness of Guilt” – 12/06/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a high-stakes homicide case falls apart at trial, Katsumoto asks Magnum to help him stop a killer from walking free. Higgins helps Jin Jeong with a mystery of his own.

Season 5 episode 18, “Extracurricular Activities” – 12/13/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins are hired by a dean at the University of Oahu to quietly investigate a professor who has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female grad student. TC and Katsumoto take Cade and Dennis on a father-son camping trip.

Beyond these episodes…

The plan is for the remaining installments to be coming up in early 2024 and while the wait may be frustrating, it is also not a surprise. Holiday hiatuses for NBC are fairly common, as they don’t want to run the risk of losing viewers are people are traveling elsewhere. They are doing this with a number of their other shows as well, including a first-year drama in Found.

