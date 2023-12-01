Beacon 23 season 1 episode 5 promo teases Solomon’s past

For those unaware, you are going to have a chance to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 5 arrive on MGM+ in just over 24 hours. Want to know more all about what lies ahead?

Well, based on some of the footage that we’ve seen so far, this episode is going to be important both for the present and the past. While episode 4 was entirely in flashbacks, we are now going to venture into the world of Aster and Halan once more.

If you head over to the link here now, you can get at least a partial sense of what to be excited about courtesy of a new promo. This is one that certainly paints an exciting picture for what lies ahead, especially when it comes to how Halan seems to be tormented greatly by some sort of unknown factor. Is his military service tripping him up mentally? Is an unknown entity controlling him? All of these are good questions.

Also, this promo does a good job of showing us further Solomon’s role in the story. We know that something happened to him prior to Aster’s arrival at the Beacon, and it has caused the AI Bart to have a tremendous amount of distrust in him. Was Solomon really killed? Is the situation a little more complicated? Let’s hope for a few more answers.

At the end of the day, we do at least know that this episode of Beacon 23 marks the halfway point of the season and it is our hope that from here, things will only get more and more exciting as we start to approach the finish line. Sure, there is a season 2 down the line, but who knows when that will premiere?

