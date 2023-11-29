Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The rocks’ origin story?

We know that there are a ton of questions right now about Beacon 23 on MGM+, and a lot are tied to the rocks. After all, don’t they have to be? These seem to be what is tethering both Halan and Aster on some level to the Beacon, and they may also be what QTA is looking for.

Is it possible that these same rocks have some sort of purpose attached to pseudo-immortality? That could be pondered over just based on what we saw on this past episode of the show. It’s clear that the producers want us thinking about all of this stuff … and we can at least say that in episode 6 airing next month, you’ll get at least answers to one key question.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

While the recently-released synopsis here may not give away much, it certainly says enough to keep us intrigued:

Going back in time to show how the rocks first appeared on Beacon 23.

How much more do you need to know here? While this may not answer everything terms of why the rocks are so important in the present, we do think it matters that we are getting to see just how they turned up there in the first place. This show is slowly putting together all of the pieces to its overall puzzle and personally, our hope is that by the finale, everything is going to be a little bit clearer.

From there, we also hope that the second season (it has already been renewed) can be a little more propulsive in its storytelling. With all of the answers out there, isn’t it a better idea to get more into where things could go moving forward?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Beacon 23 and what lies ahead this weekend

What do you think that the rocks are really meant to represent on Beacon 23 season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







