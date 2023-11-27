Beacon 23 season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Will ‘Milan’ return?

As we prepare to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 5 on MGM+, why not have a larger conversation here about Milan?

After all, for a good chunk of episode 4, it did appear as though the character was about to be killed by the AI in Bart. However, in the end he was “reborn” … at least to some extent. We know that this character had a vision of conquering death, one that would lead to a larger collective consciousness.

Now, let’s go ahead and raise a question about a potential return here. While we know that episode 4 took place far in the past, there is a chance that Milan is still out there in some form. How his technology works in the long-term remains to be seen, but if anyone out there knows the true value of Beacon 23 or the Beacons in general, it is him. He could be the person responsible for sending people from QTA out there for the rocks, which seem to be a key component in whatever he is trying to produce.

Could the creative team be making some of this stuff a little bit more explicit? You could easily make that argument but at the same exact time, clearly they want there to be some creative space still about Milan’s idea, the role of the rocks, and even someone like Halan’s motives. Yet, the one thing that does at least feel abundantly clear to us is that the possibility is out there for the Milan character to factor into the endgame; we just have to see when we could potentially end up seeing them back. There is still a good bit of time left in the season for us to be surprised!

What do you most want to see moving into Beacon 23 season 1 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

