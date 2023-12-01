House of the Dragon season 2: New Rhaenyra, Alicent teases

We had expressed earlier today that we’d get a look at House of the Dragon season 2 at some point by the end of the end of the month. Not only are we 100% getting that, but it even earlier than we expected.

In a post on the show’s official Twitter, it was confirmed that tomorrow, some sort of tease about the Game of Thrones prequel is going to emerge. We wonder if this will be the new footage shown previously to the press, or something new entirely. Either way, it will be the first real look at the upcoming season (which has been done filming for a while) that we have had a chance to see. Right now, it is angling to premiere at some point in the early summer of 2024.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So what is the foundation for this eight-episode season? That is not something that is all that hard to explain at all: Revenge. The Dance of Dragons is now upon us, as we have Rhaenyra’s the Blacks and Alicent’s the Greens doing battle over control of King’s Landing and by extension, much of the Seven Kingdoms. To think that these two women were once inseparable and now, a series of events have caused them to splinter apart. We certainly tend to think that a number of lives are going to be lost along the way.

For those curious, the aforementioned Twitter link also does present some first-look posters for Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s characters on this upcoming season, and absolutely we’re psyched to see what is brought to the table here! This could prove to be an action-packed, visually stunning, and overall devastating batch of episodes ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on House of the Dragon and a possible season 3

What sort of footage are you hoping to see in regards to House of the Dragon season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







