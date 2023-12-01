Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2: After a death…

Based on the promo for what lies ahead on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2, one thing feels clear. As the show moves forward, Kanan will do whatever he can to find a new path forward.

So how is he going to do that? Well, by doing some of what he’s learned how to do over the years, in part due to his mother: Hustle. He and Famous are going to do what they can to push forward on their own, and we know that MeKai Curtis’ character clearly feels like he does not need his mother anymore. Is that really going to be the case? This does feel more and more like something that is going to be explored. You get a small sense of this in the promo that debuted after the premiere

While all of this is going on, the other all-important question will be how this world will push forward in its own way in light of the death of Shannon Burke. While Kanan, Raq, and Howard don’t have to worry about any of her investigating anymore, Howard will need to be concerned that the results of his actions could be made public. Did he really do that good of a job covering up his crime? It all felt so quick and impulsive, and given that she was recording him then, there is certainly a chance that she had some other potentially-incriminating information elsewhere about what he’s been up to.

Also, we should go ahead and say that Burke is probably not the only person we’re going to be seeing killed off over the course of this season. Raising Kanan is a world that is rapidly changing. Remember that we know where it is going for the title character; yet, there are still so many things that need to be addressed or resolved.

