Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2: Is Raq out?

As we prepare to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2 on Starz in one week’s time, one question seems to stand out. Is Raq really about to get out of the drug game for good?

If you have seen some of the previews already for what lies ahead, that suggestion has already been out there. She may be tired of almost dying, or the carnage that it has caused her family. Or, this could all be a play! Regardless, we do tend to think that we have seen enough of this franchise at this point to know that you’re never truly out, even if you like to think that you are. (Just ask Ghost about that in the past.)

The title for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2 is “Flipmode.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Raq continues her farewell tour with one last job for the Mafia while Kanan dives further into the drug game with an innovative business idea. Howard faces a new threat at the precinct.

It could end up being Kanan himself who keeps Raq around this, given that it could serve as a way to be close to him. Yet, there is so much distrust there that it’s not all that hard to imagine them constantly being at odds from here on out. Howard remains interesting in this picture just because of his relationship to both of them.

At its core, what remains interesting about this show is the great unknown surrounding how it ends. Sure, we know the endgame for people like Kanan and Jukebox, but everyone else? There are question marks, and we are still out there hoping to see a character or two turn up at some point down the road in one of the present-day shows.

