A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: About Ray’s creation

There are so many things that are exciting, topical, but also dangerous about A Murder at the End of the World. What’s a big one? Well, the idea that one of the more prominent characters is an AI.

To date, we have seen Ray serve as a somewhat-helpful assistant of sorts to residents at the retreat. Yet, we also tend to think that we’ve seen enough movies and shows to know that artificial intelligence could easily turn evil. There are some theories out there already that Ray may be involved somehow in the murders of Rohan and Bill. At the very least, could it by assisting the killer? To some degree, that feels possible.

While Ray may feel super-current as we are watching this show, the irony here is that the scenes were written prior to ChatGPT and these other language models becoming a big deal. Here is more of what co-creator / actress Brit Marling had to say to the Associated Press on the matter:

A friend of ours helped us get access an early form of ChatGPT when it was in beta testing and wasn’t available to the public. We played with that and learned about language models and then would turn in scripts, and people would be like, ‘What? This language is too confusing. No one’s going to understand it.’ We really took pains to try to explain what it would be like to have a fun, animated AI assistant that can do cool (expletive) for you. And then, of course, now a lot of that feels less like science fiction and more just the present tense.

As we prepare for episode 5, we certainly think that it’s possible that we’re going to see Ray play a significant role. They may not be connected to the internet, but other information could they hold?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

