A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 promo: An accusation

As we get prepared to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 on Hulu in a matter of days, why not dive deeper into the story? There are some crazy events coming around the bend here, and Darby Hart is about to center in on a suspect.

So, who is it? Judging from the latest preview (which you can watch over at the show’s official Hulu page), it looks to be Clive Owen’s character of Andy Ronson.

It makes a lot of sense for Emma Corrin’s character to think that Andy is responsible at this point. After all, there’s more evidence that Zoomer is actually Bill’s child rather than his, and he could have lured him to the retreat for this very purpose. Or, there’s the idea that Bill and Rohan both learned something that undermined everything that he is trying to achieve. Given that this is his home turf, he would conceivably know how the resort works and how to trick and manipulate people.

Of course, on the flip side the other question is whether or not him being the killer is far too obvious. The more interesting idea is that it would be Lee — or, Lee working in tandem with another person. Sian still remains an interesting candidate, especially since you would think her near-death experience would take her off the board. However, she’s still alive, though we wouldn’t be surprised if at least one more person is killed before we get to the finale.

The bad news for A Murder at the End of the World at the moment is simply that there are only three episodes left. Why did this show have to be this short? It’s a crazy thing to wonder about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

